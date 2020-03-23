Syracuse University announces cancellation of May commencement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has announced the cancellation of May’s commencement.
Syverud said the university cannot and will not proceed with on-campus, in-person commencement events.
This includes school and college convocation ceremonies.
Syverud added that the university will honor its seniors at a later date.
