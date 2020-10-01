Syracuse University announces plans for permanent, inside testing center at the Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced plans on Wednesday for a new, permanent testing center inside the Carrier Dome.

In a letter to the SU community, officials said that with the weather set to turn in the coming months, they felt the need to open a permanent, inside location.

This will be for all students, faculty and staff.

Further details will be announced soon, according to the school.

