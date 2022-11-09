SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will host its annual military recognition ceremony honoring Veterans and service members.

The Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) invites the campus community to the National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC) at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building for the ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony will be held in the K.G. Tan Auditorium at the National Veterans Resource Center

101 Waverly Avenue, Syracuse. The ceremony will last for one hour ending at 12:00 p.m. followed by a reception in the Bisignano Grand Hall inside the NVRC.

This year’s guest speaker is U.S. Navy retired Rear Adm. Danelle Barret G’04, whose military career spans more than three decades including serving numerous leadership and command positions.

Barret is a from Buffalo, New York, and she now handles a portfolio of activities for consulting, public speaking, writing, as well as serving on several corporate boards.

Her book, “Rock the Boat: Embrace Change, Encourage Innovation and Be a Successful Leader” was featured as an Amazon Best Seller in business leadership training, business mentoring and coaching, and management skills.

She is described as an innovator knowing how to implement visionary digital transformation to modernize with unprecedented speed, significantly improving Navy information warfare capabilities.

She had numerous operational assignments including deployments to Iraq, on an aircraft carrier supporting operations in Afghanistan, and to Haiti providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief after the 2010 earthquake.

To learn more about the recognition ceremony and to view the full list of speakers, visit Syracuse University’s website.