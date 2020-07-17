Syracuse University asks students to limit social gatherings for entire Fall Semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is warning students that they can be punished for having a social gathering of more than 25 people from outside their residence.

The Stay Safe Pledge also asks students to avoid traveling outside of Central New York during the fall semester.

Students or student groups throwing parties or violating isolation and quarantine orders could face suspension or expulsion.

Students who can’t abide by the pledge are encouraged to study remotely for the fall semester.

The following was sent to all SU students:

“Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Do Your Part.

Dear Students:

This fall, we all will embrace and adapt to new practices for our living, learning and working environment. At the core of these practices is protecting the health and safety of every campus community member. We know that as one Orange community we must rise to the occasion and take the necessary steps to keep each other safe, healthy and well.

To do so means abiding by all health and safety directives from federal, state, local and University officials through the Fall 2020 semester and beyond and encouraging others to do the same. We must each do our part in keeping ourselves and the Orange community healthy and safe. That is why we ask you to review the Stay Safe Pledge and commit to doing your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

TAKE THE PLEDGE

The actions you take over the next few months will determine whether we can be on campus together throughout the fall. Abiding by the practices in the Stay Safe Pledge will be imperative to a successful semester. If you cannot abide by the practices in this pledge, we encourage you to study remotely for the fall semester. For those who return to campus and do not comply with these directives, whether or not you take this pledge, you may face referrals to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for violation of the Code of Student Conduct and subsequent sanctions.

The safety of our community is a shared responsibility, and our actions can put ourselves and others at risk. We must all do our part to keep the Orange community safe.

Stay well,

Rob Hradsky, Ed.D.

Vice President for the Student Experience

Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience”

Stay Safe Pledge

How to Keep Myself Safe

Maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

Get a flu vaccine (provided by the University) when it becomes available.

If gathering with people outside of my residence, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to 25 people.

Wash my hands regularly and clean any surfaces I touch.

Monitor my health on a daily basis for symptoms of COVID-19, and notify the Barnes Center if I exhibit symptoms.

How to Keep the Orange Community Safe

Wear a mask or face covering while on campus.

Wear a mask or face covering off-campus where social distancing measures cannot be maintained.

Avoid traveling outside of Central New York for the duration of the Fall 2020 semester.

Adhere to all directives and University guidance if I need to be quarantined or isolated.

Don’t attend classes or participate in extracurricular activities if exhibiting any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, are awaiting test results, or test positive for the virus.

Participate in return to campus testing as well as any testing required throughout the academic year.

Fully and honestly participate in contact tracing.

Encourage others to follow these guidelines.

Follow any new directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or New York State that become public during the semester.