Syracuse University Athletic Director scolds student-athletes for attending party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student-athletes at Syracuse University were scolded by Athletic Director John Wildhack on Friday after allegedly attending a party.

Wildhack’s full statement said, “I am disappointed by the event that transpired over the weekend. Not only is this behavior unacceptable and careless, it violates public health directives and jeopardizes the health and well-being of our campus community as well as our neighbors. We are working to identify those involved and will hold them accountable through our University disciplinary process. Additionally, the leaseholders of the apartment where the party occurred have been referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and will face conduct charges. Our student-athletes have committed to abide by public health directives. Failure to comply will be met with swift and appropriate disciplinary action.”

On Friday, Robert D. Hradsky, Vice President for the Student Experience, sent an email that said, “Today we conclude the first week of the spring semester, and despite pleas for responsible behavior, over the past week a small but significant number of our students made choices that have put all of us—and our residential campus experience—at risk. Over the past six days, members of the Greek community have hosted three large parties in the neighborhoods surrounding campus. Already, these parties have been identified as the source of at least 20 new COVID infections, with more likely to follow.”

Also on Friday, SU confirmed that Sigma Chi has been placed on suspension following a party.