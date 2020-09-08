Syracuse University begins second phase of testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is starting its second round of surveillance testing for coronavirus.

Testing centers are now open on campus.

Students who live in Ernie Davis Hall and Sadler Hall are being asked to get tested Tuesday or Wednesday since the traces of COVID-19 were detected in the wastewater of those facilities last week.

The second round of testing at SU runs through Sept. 18.

