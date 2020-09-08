SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is starting its second round of surveillance testing for coronavirus.
Testing centers are now open on campus.
Students who live in Ernie Davis Hall and Sadler Hall are being asked to get tested Tuesday or Wednesday since the traces of COVID-19 were detected in the wastewater of those facilities last week.
The second round of testing at SU runs through Sept. 18.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Ithaca College starts semester of fully remote instruction
- Syracuse teen arrested on two separate gun charges
- Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, entire command staff retires in wake of Daniel Prude death
- Syracuse University begins second phase of testing
- Small business struggling to survive amid coronavirus cancellations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App