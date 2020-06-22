Syracuse University cancels all study abroad programs for Fall 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Assistant Provost and Executive Director Erika Wilkens announced on Monday that the university has decided to cancel all study abroad programs for Fall 2020.

“While we have made every effort to offer a robust study abroad option this semester, we remain very concerned about the continued likelihood of international travel restrictions for US travelers well into the fall,” said a statement from Wilkens.

Wilkens said that the university is “only entertaining the possibility” of opening the Syracuse Abroad centers to offering limited residential programming to first-year students who are now living out of the US and are unable to return to the main campus for in-person instruction.

As of right now, the study abroad programs for the Spring 2021 semester have not been canceled.

If you are a study abroad student for Fall 2020, you will be given the option to defer your application and receive priority placement in the Spring of 2021 semester. You could also choose a 2021 program for the summer.

You will not need to reapply or pay another application fee or deposit.

In order to properly transfer your application you have to complete a questionnaire by Monday, June 29.

Please keep in mind that it could take a few weeks before your Bursar account is fully updated for Fall. Your Syracuse Abroad charges will be removed and replaced with main campus charges. This is a manual process, so please be patient while we work with the Registrar and Bursar offices to correct your charges. Statement from Erika Wilkens with Syracuse University

If you need help with your fall semester on campus, reach out to the following departments at SU:

Support for finding housing: The Office of Student Living at orlsc@syr.edu or (315) 443-3637

To register for classes or make adjustments: Contact your assigned academic advisor

If you have any questions about the plans with Syracuse Abroad, reach out to them at suabroad@syr.edu.