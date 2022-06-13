SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University campus has changed since Bob Gang first attended in the 1930s. His love for all things orange has not. He attended as an undergrad, went on to the College of Law and was a member of SU’s Army ROTC.

“It brings back some great memories and my elusive pursuit of the law,” said Gang.

Gang was part of the College of Law’s class of 1942. This year marks 80 years since he graduated, making him the oldest living alum. That’s not the only reason for celebrating. On June 6, he turned 104. One of the gifts he received was a quilt.

Even though the university was celebrating Gang for his birthday, he is giving back to his alma mater. He donated his War War II era jacket, also known as an Eisenhower Jacket. It’s on display here at the National Veterans Resource Center.

“Many of the people who will see that display case upstairs are young students in ROTC, training to go off and serve their country,” said Beth Kubala who is Executive Director of the Law Veterans Legal Clinic at the College of Law. “So, it’s always inspirational to see what others have done before you.”

A generous gift from someone who has already given so much. And when asked the secret to a long life?

“I married a good girl,” Gang said with a smile.

Gang’s family has continued the family’s legacy on the Hill. Both his son-in-law and grandson received their law degrees from Syracuse University.