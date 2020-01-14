Syracuse University Chancellor delivers 2020 Winter Message; explains how Syracuse is moving forward after racist incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was the first day of the spring semester at Syracuse University and Chancellor Kent Syverud delivered his 2020 winter message.

Students and protesters had given Syverud until Monday to resign, all in the wake of the hate crimes and biased incidents near and across SU’s campus last semester, beginning in November.

Ahead of Syverud’s address on Monday, there was talk of protests and demonstrations. However, the chancellor got through his entire message without any interruptions.

Syverud started his address by reflecting on the challenges the Syracuse University community has dealt with since last November, specifically the “Not Again SU” movement.

The four main talking points were:

Academics, specifically faculty hiring

Student experience outside of the classroom

Commitments to diversity, inclusion and safety

Resources that will secure Orange Future

I have spent much of the last two months listening. Listening to our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni, our community partners, to our Board of Trustees. There are many opinions, as there should be at any great university. But there is also a strong consensus that Syracuse can and should now become a world-class model of an academic powerhouse that truly embraces, welcomes and values all people. Chancellor Kent Syverud

After sharing the university’s progress, Syverud sounded confident in SU’s promises and future plans in 2020, all while striving for the school to become a “world-class model of diversity and inclusion.”

Some takeaways include:

A new initiative, the Diversity Opportunity Hires Program, is a new effort that will assist in hiring diverse faculty candidates

116 new faculty members across campus this academic year

A new leadership team for the school’s Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience

Enhanced on-campus safety and security, which provides 24/7 staffing in SU’s residence halls

“I am realistic. Given our world right now, I don’t expect that our campus, our community or our world will be free from incidents of anti-Semitism, racism and hate. We cannot magically change everything overnight, but we can respond appropriately, proactively and positively, true to the values we aspire to,” explained Syverud.

Dineen Hall was full, but not too many students attended. However, one student NewsChannel 9 spoke to said he’s listening to the chancellor’s message, but is waiting for action.

The Syracuse Police Department confirmed with NewsChannel 9 that as of Monday, no arrests have been made surrounding the SU hate crimes and biased incidents.

The Newhouse School of Public Communications announced a forum for faculty to discuss diversity and inclusion on campus. For that information, click here.

For the Chancellor’s entire message, click here.

