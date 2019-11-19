Syracuse University Chancellor responds to student concerns over racist incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud responded to student concerns over recent racist incidents at Syracuse University.

Two groups of students—those who have held space in the Barnes Center since November 13 and international students—have expressed concrete concerns related to the environment for diversity and inclusion on the SU campus.

The groups had given the Chancellor a Wednesday November 20 deadline to respond in writing.

Syverud says each group has met extensively and provided lists of concerns to him. He met several times with the student groups and promised a specific response to these concerns.

On Tuesday, Kathy Walters, Chair of Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees, issued the following statement regarding recent events on campus:

“This is a deeply painful and unsettling time for our students and our whole Orange community. We have been attacked – from inside our home and from the outside world. While it’s easy to spread words of hatred, Chancellor Syverud has been relentlessly focused on the safety of our community, and the well-being of our students, driving action and effecting real change on our campus. The Board of Trustees stands behind our Chancellor. We stand with our students. And we stand for what’s right. That commitment and tenacity is reflected in the comprehensive and thorough document the Chancellor delivered to our campus community earlier today. What he and members of his leadership team put forward is a plan with actionable solutions with real timelines, real deliverables, real resources and real accountability. That’s what our students are asking for, that’s what our students deserve.” Kathy Walters

