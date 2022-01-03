Syracuse University Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Kent Syverud, the Syracuse University Chancellor, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes on the same day the state told the media they will use SU as a testing site while students are not on campus. An idea that Governor Kathy Hochul attributes to Syverud.

…omicron appears to be a milder variant, it is highly transmissible. Like millions of Americans, I know this firsthand as I tested positive for COVID over the weekend. Kent Syverud, SU Chancellor

Syverud wrote that he is “vaccinated and received a booster shot, and am fortunate that my symptoms are mild.”

Dear Students, Families, Faculty and Staff: A short time ago, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Syracuse University will take on a significant role in our community’s fight against COVID. Beginning tomorrow, Syracuse University will open our Stadium Testing Center doors to our Central New York neighbors. For the next two weeks, we will welcome the community to take full advantage of our testing apparatus, which has become central to the University’s public health strategy. I want to acknowledge and extend my gratitude to our public health team and all the individuals who have contributed to building our testing infrastructure. Because of their work, Syracuse University is poised to once again step up and support our broader community. We are taking this action because COVID continues to spread rapidly across the country and right here in Central New York. The science tells us that although omicron appears to be a milder variant, it is highly transmissible. Like millions of Americans, I know this firsthand as I tested positive for COVID over the weekend. I have been vaccinated and received a booster shot, and am fortunate that my symptoms are mild. Testing for and identifying those with COVID is an important part of protecting our community, especially those most vulnerable to the virus. I am proud that Syracuse University is able to support and partner with our state and community by opening our doors and sharing our testing capabilities. Working together, we will get through this current surge and move closer to overcoming the pandemic. I wish you all good health and happiness as we begin this new year. Sincerely, Chancellor Kent Syverud

In-person classes are slated to begin at Syracuse January 24.