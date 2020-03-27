Syracuse University coaches, local leaders make COVID-19 PSA

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Some of Syracuse’s best-known faces have made a Public Service Announcement in the fight against COVID-19.

Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers, men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, and women’s coach Quentin Hillsman joined with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh for the PSA.

It was all shot at Manley Field House in separate segments.

The theme is “We are a Team” and urged residents to do their part by washing hands, staying home and practicing social distancing.

