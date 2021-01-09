Syracuse University Department of Public Safety Chief set to retire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that long-time Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado is retiring. He’s held the role since 2015. 

Maldonado and other SU officials faced intense scrutiny in recent years, including the handling of racist graffiti that was found on campus. Student protesters had called for his ousting if demands were not met. 

Maldonado’s last day on the job is August 1.

