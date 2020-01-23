Syracuse University DPS investigates anti-Semitic graffiti in Bird Library

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is actively investigating anti-Semitic graffiti depicting a swastika on a table in the lower level of Bird Library. The discovery was made on Tuesday, Jan. 21. There is no additional information at this time.

If you have information about this incident call the DPS at 315.443.2224. If you would like to anonymously report NON-EMERGENCY information for DPS, you can use the Silent Witness tool. To report a bias incident or to receive support, visit the Stop Bias website.

