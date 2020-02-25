Syracuse University DPS investigating another bias incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University DPS is investigating another bias incident. This one involving a screenshot sent to a student on Saturday.

The screenshot the student received contained racist comments about African Americans.

If you can help DPS, call them at (315) 443-2224. All calls will remain confidential.

