Syracuse University encourages supervisors to allow remote work

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter to Syracuse University faculty and staff, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Andrew R. Gordon encouraged supervisors to allow University employees flexibility and the ability to work remotely.

This recommendation will remain in place until January 18, 2022, when students return from winter break. Most students are currently off campus for winter break.

According to the University, the guidance means that team members who can work remotely are encouraged to do so. It also recommends that leaders, like deans and vice presidents, encourage these employees who have positions that can be done off-campus to work remotely. Other employees that must be on campus to perform their duties, the University says, should continue reporting to their regular schedule or speak to their supervisor. The University also states that research and studio work requiring a presence on campus can continue.