SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6.

On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events.

All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking.

The change was made by the University’s Parking and Transportation Services department as they have now transitioned to a cashless payment model in all University-owned lots and garages.

All parking lots and garages now accept forms of payment including all major credit cards, as well as Google and Apple Pay.

The transition comes after the move to cashless payment options expanded within JMA Wireless Dome in the Fall of 2021.

This change also affects the University’s Syracuse Stage lot on Irving Avenue. Stage visitors will first encounter the new system on Wednesday, December 7 during that day’s showings of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”