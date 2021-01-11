Syracuse University expands COVID-19 testing to workers’ families starting on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is making COVID-19 tests more accessible for their employees’ families.
Starting on Monday, anyone related and living in the same household as a faculty or staff member at SU can get a voluntary screening once every two weeks.
Saliva testing will be done at the Stadium Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants will enter through Gate N and follow the signs to the testing center. No appointments are necessary, but you must be accompanied by the SU employee.
