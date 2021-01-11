Syracuse University expands COVID-19 testing to workers’ families starting on Monday

FILE – This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University hosted its first football game 40 years ago this week, and it’s undergoing a major upgrade as the football season opener looms. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is making COVID-19 tests more accessible for their employees’ families.

Starting on Monday, anyone related and living in the same household as a faculty or staff member at SU can get a voluntary screening once every two weeks.

Saliva testing will be done at the Stadium Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will enter through Gate N and follow the signs to the testing center. No appointments are necessary, but you must be accompanied by the SU employee.