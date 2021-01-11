Syracuse University expands COVID-19 testing to workers’ families starting on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University hosted its first football game 40 years ago this week, and it’s undergoing a major upgrade as the football season opener looms. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is making COVID-19 tests more accessible for their employees’ families.

Starting on Monday, anyone related and living in the same household as a faculty or staff member at SU can get a voluntary screening once every two weeks.

Saliva testing will be done at the Stadium Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will enter through Gate N and follow the signs to the testing center. No appointments are necessary, but you must be accompanied by the SU employee.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected