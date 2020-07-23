Syracuse University Football Alumni call for changes; Athletic Department already listening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Athletics Department has already started talks with a large group of former SU Football players calling for changes at the school.

Earlier this month 124 former players representing 40 graduating classes came together to work with the school for a more diverse, inclusive and equal campus environment for Black athletes in the SU football program.

The group was starting to form before the national protests this spring but was accelerated after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Zaire Franklin, SU Football ’18, and Alumni Task Force member says, “We don’t ever want to be combative, we don’t ever want to be divisive, we want to work with SU Athletics because at the end of the day we all want the same thing.”

“Opportunities, I think, for the young black athletes. Opportunities when they’re at school and when they finish school. I think, internships for the guys, job opportunities for the guys and really having access to whatever they want to study,” says Cam Lynch, SU Football ’15 and Alumni Task Force member.

Franklin added:

“Knowing they’re being supported and they’re being helped guided through this process. They’re not just being pushed through on this circuit belt, where you just take a young kid from low-income housing and put him in this big university and you don’t let him take the classes that he wants to take, you don’t let him explore the experience he wants to explore and you just push him along football-wise, and he doesn’t go to the NFL and then four years later he’s right back in low-income housing with an SU degree in a skill that he doesn’t really know much about.”

Both say it has to include the coaches buying into these changes to create an equal campus environment.

“Okay, hey guys I know we have to do these amount of drills at this time, but there’s a career fair going on at school and I need you to show up,” Lynch tells NewsChannel 9.

Months before national unrest this spring, SU saw protests: The group of students that formed “Not Again SU” demanding change campus-wide.

Franklin says athletes should also be able to speak out, “That we know and the students know they’re fully supported by the Athletic Department to take a stand with their SU communities on campus.”

Lynch adds, “We’re not only building a great program here now, but we’re building great men so when you leave here you can represent Syracuse Orange in a workplace or having your own business or whatever that is.”

He and a few others in the group have already talked with SU Athletics Director John Wildhack about the goals of the alumni group.

“The call was great, we’re going to start mobilizing, start implementing programs for the young athletes. Other schools have different programs in place so we’re going to figure what’s cool and use it for ourselves and maybe contact that school and say that’s great how can we team up,” Lynch tells NewsChannel 9.

The task force Lynch has helped form will include not just former football players but basketball players and women athletes from SU.

Earlier this month the school had already hired an Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Culture and Climate.

Salatha Willis will be charged with developing and implementing new approaches to creating a highly engaged, inclusive and equitable culture for all of the University’s student-athletes, administrators, coaches and staff in the athletics department.

Willis will provide oversight and effective delivery of diverse educational and developmental programming, evaluate and measure the effectiveness of existing programs and services, and serve on and support University-wide committees and community groups.

In his previous role, Willis assisted in all aspects of academic support, including arranging tutors, academic monitoring and reporting, advising and orientations.

He’s held student-facing roles in compliance, academic success, enrollment and athletics at several universities and colleges, including Colgate University, Indiana State University, Martin University and Western Michigan University.

He earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership and foundations at Indiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems at Western Michigan University.

