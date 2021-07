RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Tommy DeVito #13 of the Syracuse Orange drops back to pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter Finley Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Football season is right around the corner, and on Thursday, Syracuse University fans have their first opportunity to score individual tickets for the upcoming season.

Tickets for the general public went on sale at 10 a.m. Full season and partial season tickets are already on sale.

The Orange will take on Rutgers in their home opener on Saturday, September 11. Their first game of the season is on the road in Ohio on September 4.