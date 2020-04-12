Syracuse University goes blue to show support for medical professionals and COVID-19 first responders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the hard work of medical professionals and first responders battling COVID-19 on the front lines, Syracuse University turned two of their most iconic buildings blue.

Hendricks Chapel, the spiritual center of campus, and the Hall of Languages, the oldest building on campus, have been lit with blue lighting.





It’s Syracuse’s way of saying “thank you” to the workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

Syracuse University is not alone in this endeavor. Throughout the country, landmark buildings and structures, including Seattle’s Space Needle and New York City’s Madison Square Garden, are also lit in blue in support of the tireless work being done by professionals who answer the call for help.

According to a press release, Hendricks Chapel and the Hall of Languages will retain their blue color for the next two weeks.

