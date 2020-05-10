Syracuse University graduates receive diplomas through virtual commencement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the country, class of 2020 seniors are coping with an unconventional second half of their school year, especially when it comes to the traditions and celebrations.

Syracuse University was one of the first Central New York colleges to kick off graduation season with a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday morning.

No caps, no gowns and no walking across the stage for graduates to receive their diplomas this May.

Jefferson Fenner is one of the more than 6,600 graduates at Syracuse University who celebrated commencement from his home, but he isn’t letting life’s changes get in the way of his accomplishments.

“I’m going to think back and remember all of the great times and all of the lessons I’ve learned, and I can’t imagine making those memories anywhere other than Syracuse,” said Jefferson Fenner, Syracuse University Graduate.

However, those college memories came with challenges, COVID-19 being one of them.

Of course every University and every school and every institution has its share of hardships and troubles to go through and obstacles that their students have to overcome, but I think if anything, this class of 2020 has become stronger as a result of all of the things we’ve had to deal with. Jefferson Fenner, Syracuse University Graduate

#ICYMI: @SyracuseU celebrated its #ClassOf2020 with a virtual commencement this morning, and I had the pleasure of speaking with one of the 6,600 graduates. @jeffersonfenner – keep being a light in this world! Shine on, friend 💫🍊#LocalSYR#SYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/J96Tp4BnQD — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) May 10, 2020

“Today, while we’re not able to be together in one place. I know that our common bond continues to run deep,” explained Mackenzie Mertikas, Syracuse University Student Association President.

Fenner and his classmates overcame the unimaginable.

He’s a proud Newhouse Journalism graduate, but one reality that’s still ahead is entering the job market during the pandemic.

“I want to use my education and it’s hard to see that this opportunity has been almost taken from us by one of the most unfortunate circumstances,” said Fenner.

However, like most of us, he’s looking forward to the day when COVID-19 has passed and we come out together on the other side.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that day more than anything,” he said.

According to Chancellor Kent Syverud’s most recent statement sent to the campus community on April 8, he said more information about a fall commencement should be available by June 1.

While there isn’t a set date, the University still plans on having an in-person fall commencement for the 2020 graduates.

From NewsChannel 9, we want to wish the Syracuse University class of 2020 and all 2020 graduates the best in their future endeavors and a big congratulations!

To watch the the full virtual commencement ceremony, click here or watch below.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.