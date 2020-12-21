Syracuse University holds memorial in remembrance of Pan Am 103 explosion

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the United States formally filed charges against a Libyan man, accused of being the bomb-maker in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

This comes on the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, which was remembered on Syracuse University’s campus on Monday afternoon.

The loss of 35 SU students to this act of terrorism is still as painful as ever.

The ceremony looked different this year, but the hurt, the sorrow, and the reflection were just as powerful virtually as in-person.

This year’s 35 Remembrance Scholars made sure to respect the motto: Look back and act forward.

The Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. It was heading for New York City and then Detroit.

35 SU students and 2 SUNY Oswego students were flying home for Christmas after a semester abroad.

And in Scotland Friday, the two Remembrance Scholars representing Lockerbie Academy and SU honored the lives lost.

“Their lives were cut short. We can live our lives in the best way possible by acting in their honor and aiming to make the world around us a better place. So we join Syracuse in looking back and acting forward.”

Each year, two students from Lockerbie are selected to study in Syracuse for a year. They represent the 11 people killed on the ground in Lockerbie that day in 1988.