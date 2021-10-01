Syracuse University honors centenarian as oldest living law school alum

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University recently honored a very special alumni. Robert Gang is 103-years-old, and the oldest living alum from SU’s College of Law.

The World War II veteran and Korean-era veteran attended SU for both his undergraduate and law degree, graduating in 1939 and 1942 respectively. During his time in law school, Gang was called to serve and finished his final five credit hours while on duty. He served as a U.S. Army infantry officer from 1942 to 1951.

After his service, Gang returned to Syracuse and began his 50-year career in private practice. His advice, especially to law students: do your own homework.







The university honored Gang at a celebration on September 25th at the National Veteran’s Resource Center. Part of the celebrations included a proclamation from Congressman John Katko, recognizing Gang as SU’s oldest living law alum as well as for his military service.