Syracuse University implements four-tiered COVID alert system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is implementing a new four-tiered COVID alert system.
The system is designed to help alert students and staff of masking requirements as guidance regarding COVID-19 continues to change.
The four levels are green, yellow, blue and red. The levels range from low transmission, indicated by green, to high transmission, indicated by red.
The tiers and what they mean can be found below:
- GREEN: indicates a low level of transmission risk on campus, and correlates with the following masking policy:
- Masks Required: All unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus indoors at all times, and outdoors when in the presence of others
- Masks Optional: All vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors—indoors and outdoors
- YELLOW: indicates a moderate level of transmission risk on campus, and correlates with the following masking policy:
- Masks Required: All unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus indoors at all times, and outdoors when in the presence of others
- Masks Recommended: Vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors while indoors in the presence of others, and outdoors in large group settings
- BLUE: indicates an elevated level of transmission risk on campus, and correlates with the following masking policy:
- Masks Required: All unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus indoors at all times, and outdoors when in the presence of others
- Masks Required: All students, faculty, staff and visitors (vaccinated and unvaccinated) in the following settings:
- During academic instruction (inclusive of classrooms, laboratories and lecture venues)
- During non-academic events, on a case-by-case basis, as determined by a public health risk assessment. These changes will be communicated directly as appropriate.
- Masks Recommended: Vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors while indoors in the presence of others, and when outdoors in large group settings
- RED: indicates a high level of transmission risk on campus, and correlates with the following masking policy:
- Masks Required: All students, faculty, staff and visitors (vaccinated and unvaccinated) accessing the Syracuse University campus, indoors at all times and outdoors in the presence of others. At this alert condition (RED), the following masking exceptions are permitted for students, faculty and staff only:
- Students while in their own residence hall room
- Vaccinated employees while alone in private offices, personal workstations or when working independently outdoors on campus
