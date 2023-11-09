SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is investigating incendiary, antisemitic statements made during a rally held on campus on Thursday, Nov. 9, according to a statement from the University.

At this demonstration, one speaker specifically called out Jewish student organizations by name, accusing them of being complicit in “genocide,” according to the statement from SU.

The University is investigating the remarks and working to determine the identity of the speaker. Any conduct found to violate University policies will be met with the appropriate punishment, the University statement said.

People at the demonstration also chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which is an antisemitic slogan, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The chant garnered a response from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on X, where he stated, “This ignorant rhetoric is not acceptable in Onondaga County.”