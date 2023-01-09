SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) has announced the opening of a new exhibition called “A Love Supreme: Black Cultural Expression and Political Activism of the 1960s and 1970s.”

The Exhibition will open on Thursday, January 19 with a reception starting at 4:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of Bird Library on Syracuse University’s campus and will run through July 2023.

According to Syracuse University’s Media Relations Manager, Keither Kobland, “A Love Supreme” reimagines the Black Power and Black Arts movements by intentionally unmuting a multitude of Black writers, leaders, and artists from SCRC’s manuscript and archival collections as well as the rare book and printed materials collection.

“A Love Supreme,” is the title of John Coltrane’s 1964 groundbreaking album that amplifies the intimacy of the Black community, their visions of liberation, and their expressions of supreme, everyday love, according to Kobland.

The exhibition is curated as a snapshot into the movements which includes materials expanding dominant narratives of Black pride, love, strength, philosophy, and power.

Chapbooks from prominent Black publishing houses, such as Broadside Press and Third World Press, as well as a diverse selection of journals and periodicals from various creators from the period are all on display.

Also featured are works produced by both well and little-known Black visual artists such as Emory Douglas, Masood Ali-Wilbert Warren, Carole Byard, and the young students of Black nationalist educators.

Scholar of African American theatre, cultural critic, and playwright Larry Neal, coined the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 1970s as the “aesthetic and spiritual sister” of the Black Power Movement.

Creators and activists of this movement understood political activism and cultural expression were inseparable, drawing in equal parts from the teachings of Black nationalist leaders like el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz (Malcolm X) and from the improvisational performance of Black free-jazz musicians like Coltrane.

Black identity was reclaimed, recentered, and reaffirmed during this time inside writing, theater, music, education, visual art, and more.

The exhibition is co-curated by Caroline Charles, SCRC curatorial assistant and Ph.D. candidate in English in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), and Jessica Terry-Elliott, SCRC curatorial assistant and Ph.D. candidate in history in the Maxwell School and A&S, in collaboration with SCRC staff. The Syracuse University Library Associates have sponsored portions of the physical exhibition.

“This exhibition, ‘A Love Supreme,’ is named after the mantra Coltrane repeats 19 times throughout his landmark jazz suite of the same title. Our own call to ‘A Love Supreme’ is dedicated to the Black people who have been fighting, creating, living, and improvising since our arrival in this hemisphere,” say co-curators Charles and Terry-Elliott. “Curating ‘A Love Supreme’ has been a collaborative improvisation. While being attentive to our respective training in English and history, we embraced an interdisciplinary spirit of collaboration, honoring the collaborative improvisation of the Black Arts Movement. Historically, institutional archives have ensured the preservation of white supremacy. ‘A Love Supreme’ recognizes that archives hold incredible potential for reorienting us toward social justice.”

Those interested in attending can register via email at libevent@syr.edu.