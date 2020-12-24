Syracuse University makes changes to COVID-19 testing and surveillance plan for upcoming spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With just a month until students return to campus at Syracuse University, the school has released an updated COVID-19 testing and surveillance plan for the 2021 spring semester.

The plan outlines changes to surveillance testing, contact tracing and their Stay Safe Pledge.

Changes to surveillance testing include:

Expanding testing capacity: Triple the amount of tests administered; new on-campus testing laboratory; test results back in 24 to 36 hours

Triple the amount of tests administered; new on-campus testing laboratory; test results back in 24 to 36 hours New testing method: Self-administered saliva deposit, also known as a spit test; allows for quicker results

Self-administered saliva deposit, also known as a spit test; allows for quicker results Standardized testing strategy: Residential students will be tested every seven days in order to access campus

Residential students will be tested every seven days in order to access campus Stadium testing center: Expanding and transforming the testing center inside the Dome to enhance social distancing and speed

The university also plans to expand its contact tracing team from 30 to 50 students and hire a cohort of full-time contact tracing employees.

The school’s Stay Safe Pledge has also been updated to include guidance on essential travel outside of Central New York and health and safety procedures.

You can read the full statement from Syracuse University by clicking here.