Syracuse University makes series of changes to Dome protocols ahead of next game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Orange didn’t have a winning score on the football field Saturday, and fans had an even worse performance wearing masks inside the Carrier Dome.

Since the home opener, the University has updated its Frequently Asked Questions announcing changes ahead of Saturday’s game against the University of Albany.

These changes include adding more signage around the inside and outside of the Carrier Dome to remind fans of the mask requirement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Even though the Managing Dome Director, Pete Sala announced last week his ushers would not be the mask police at the game, the University now says ushers will be more diligent in enforcing the rules.

The University added that if any patrons experience an issue with guests not adhering to the mask guidelines, they encourage them to speak with an usher, someone in guest services, or text (315) 599-3663 and a staff member will come to you.

A leader of the student section on Saturday, Jonathan Danilich, said enforcing the mask rule to his peers was near impossible.

“I was wearing my mask and I kept you know, you couldn’t really hear much, but I kept like ‘hey pull it up,’” he said. “There was a lot of noses out and just not wearing masks at all.”

The lack of enforcement by Dome staff also made long-time season ticket holders feel unsafe with one woman even deciding to leave after the first quarter.

While the actions of students at the game not wearing masks is a clear violation of campus policy, including the Stay Safe Pledge, Danilich isn’t convinced students will face any consequences.

“I don’t really see any discipline coming down from that,” he said.

Leaders of the student section plan to meet Monday night to address these concerns and discuss better ways to enforce the rules to their peers.