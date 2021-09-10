Syracuse University moving students out of dorm hall to make room for COVID isolation housing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University recently sent out a letter to students living in Skyhall ll notifying them that some housing assignments have changed due to a need for more COVID isolation rooms.

The letter reads:

Last night, you received news that your housing assignment is being changed as a result of a pressing community need for additional COVID isolation space. I want to thank you for understanding the University’s need to take this swift action. However, I also want to extend my acknowledgement of, and apology for, the disruption and frustration this abrupt notification and the subsequent move have caused you. I am immensely grateful to you for the selflessness and patience you have already demonstrated in accepting this move.

I offer my assurance that you will be appropriately supported throughout the move process and beyond. By now you have received new assignments from Housing, and the Office of Student Living is working with each of you to ensure you are satisfied with the change. Please know your comfort and well-being are important to us. Some of you may be pleased with your new housing assignment due to its location on North Campus, in the heart of our community. Should your new housing assignment be unsatisfactory, however, there are steps we can take to identify potential alternatives. If you find yourself in this situation, please contact Vernetta Kinchen, executive director of housing and lodging services, at housing@syr.edu.

We want to make this move as smooth as possible for you. Here are some pertinent details:

— Over the next several days, we will coordinate directly with you when and how you want to be moved within the available window of time.

–Boxes and tape have been delivered to the Skyhall 2 desk; once packed, our team will transfer your boxes to your new housing assignment. If you’d prefer to move your belongings yourself, that can be arranged too. Please contact Terra Peckskamp, senior director of student living, at osl@syr.eduto let her know of your plans.

–We will work with those of you who have parking passes for the fall semester to adjust your parking as needed.

–Recognizing that many of you selected meal plans based on your Skyhall 2 assignment, we will be providing each of you $500 in Meal Plan Dining Dollars to use this semester at dining centers and Food Services locations across campus. We will load this directly onto your SU I.D. card; this should be done in the next week and the funds will expire at the conclusion of the semester.

Thank you for your flexibility and understanding. You have been through a great deal since the start of the pandemic, and I know that is not always acknowledged or recognized.

Please know we are grateful you are part of our Orange community. We will do everything we can to ensure you enjoy your Syracuse University experience.