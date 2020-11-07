Syracuse University narrowly allowed to stay open as COVID-19 cases climb

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University narrowly escaped a two-week shut down Friday as they were almost forced to transition to remote learning after a growing number of COVID-19 cases were reported.
According to Governor Cuomo’s executive order, any college or university that reports 100 or more COVID-19 cases during a two-week period would have to close campus and transition entirely to remote learning for at least two weeks.
As of Friday, Syracuse had reported 98 new cases of the virus throughout their current two-week period.
Luckily for Syracuse, that two-week period ended on Friday, and their count of new COVID-19 cases was reset to zero on Saturday.
According to the Syracuse University COVID-19 dashboard, the school already has seven new COVID-19 cases for the next two-week period which is set to end Friday, November 20.
This could be the last crucial two-week period for the University, as students are set to head home for Thanksgiving break and the rest of the fall semester after their last day of classes on Tuesday, November 24.
According to their COVID-19 dashboard, there are 74 active cases of COVID-19 at Syracuse University.
