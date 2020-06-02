Syracuse University: No commencement for Class of 2020 before Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials announced that a ceremony to honor its recent graduates won’t happen before Thanksgiving.
In a letter to the SU community, Chancellor Kent Syverud said they are continuing to explore options for the Class of 2020 so they can have a commencement.
Next week, graduates will receive a survey asking when they would like to have a ceremony. The options will be sometime between Thanksgiving and May of 2021.
