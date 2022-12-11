SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is offering fans a special discount before the Syracuse vs. Monmouth game on Monday, December 12, with $10 tickets to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship game in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The basketball game has been changed to 8:00 p.m. so that fans can watch the Orange in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship game against Indiana at 6:00 p.m. on the video boards at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse fans will get a specially priced ticket of $10 to have a reserved seat in section 115 and 304 and the basketball game will follow live on Jim Boeheim Court, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

This will be the Syracuse men’s soccer team first appearance in the NCAA Championship game this year. The Orange, coached by Ian McIntyre, defeated Creighton in the semifinal, 3-2.

The Orange men’s basketball squad has won three straight games, including Saturday’s 83-64 triumph against Georgetown.

Tickets are currently available online and at the Dome Box Office (Gate B) on the Monday, the day of the games.