Syracuse University officials send out updated statement on student protests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Syracuse University officials sent out an updated statement regarding the student protesters on campus.

They reiterated that there was no scheduled meeting for 4 p.m. with the #NotAgainSU movement, despite a tweet from the movement’s Twitter page.

Our official negotiation meeting with the administration and two executive members of board of trustees will be held tomorrow at 4 PM. #NotAgainSU invites students, faculty, staff, and community members to come to Crouse-Hinds. #FreeCrouse #NotAgainSUspended pic.twitter.com/mO5yCktkmy — #NOTAGAINSU (@notagain_su) February 26, 2020

The statement from SU said that officials met with students for 2-and-a-half hours on Tuesday night but were unable to come to an agreement.

Since no terms had been agreed to, no meetings have been scheduled.

Officials have invited students to a meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Full Syracuse statement

“To be clear: A meeting for 4 p.m. today was never agreed to, scheduled or confirmed. We do, however, hope to continue dialogue with our students, which is why we participated in a two-and-a-half-hour meeting last night with the student protesters to establish parameters that would productively guide our continued engagement. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement around terms.

As Dean of Students Marianne Thomson shared (in writing at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday), the University is eager to participate in continued conversations. She made it very clear that the University will not proceed with a meeting until everyone agrees to terms that would ensure a substantive and respectful dialogue. As no terms were agreed to, no meeting was scheduled.

In an effort to bring everybody back together to re-initiate dialogue, Vice President for the Student Experience Rob Hradsky sent two emails today (one just before noon and the other shortly after) requesting the protesters participate in a meeting this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Crouse-Hinds Hall with external facilitators from Interfaith Works of Central New York. Three student protesters and one faculty adviser participated in this conversation for roughly 45 minutes.

The University remains hopeful that we can come together with student protesters in good faith. To this end, we have reached out to invite our students to a meeting tomorrow at 11 a.m.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9