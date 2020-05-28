Syracuse University outlines some of its plans to safely bring back students to campus for fall semester

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Late Thursday Syracuse University shared a letter with the campus community on how it plans on bringing thousands of students, faculty, and staff back on campus for the fall semester while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

Among the recommendations being considered is screening the entire campus community at the beginning of the semester for COVID-19, followed by random checks later, developing a contact tracing program, and requiring everyone masks when in the presence of others and in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

You can read the full letter below.

