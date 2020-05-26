Syracuse University plans for students to pick up belongings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has started coordinating with families to come and pick up any belongings that students may have left on campus before leaving early this summer.

Starting this Saturday, May 30, students can choose from three options to remove anything from on-campus housing.

Option one would be to schedule a time to come back to campus and retrieve your items.

Option two would be to schedule a time to have a friend or family member come and retrieve your items.

Option three would be to allow university staff to pack up your belongings for free. Students can contact with Lazy Bones to store it and ship it.

Anything left in on-campus housing will be thrown away or donated. If staff finds important items like passports or laptops, they will try to contact students to get it shipped home.