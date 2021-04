SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New information has been provided from Syracuse University regarding commencement ceremonies this year.

In line with state guidance, graduates will be permitted two guests. Depending on the number of people planning to attend, the university is looking at up to three identical ceremonies over Saturday May 22nd and Sunday May 23rd.

The ceremonies will be held at the dome, and there are vaccination and testing requirements that everyone attending must comply with.