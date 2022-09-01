SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since renovations were made to the now-named JMA Wireless Dome, fans have yet to experience all of them without COVID restrictions in place.

Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Peter Sala said they are excited to fully welcome fans back because plenty has been done to help the fan experience.

“There’s been an unbelievable amount of work that’s gone on here since the day after commencement,” Sala said. “We’ve had no less than four cranes in this building getting ready to welcome students back and for the start of football season.”

Deputy Athletics Director Andrew Goodrich said that even though fans were able to watch games last year they might not have gotten the full experience that they hope to deliver this season.

“You can see and you really can’t miss, the center-hung video board,” Goodrich said. “The largest center-hung video board in all of college sports.”

Goodrich said one of the best parts about it is that you can get the best of both worlds. Being able to be at the game all while seeing replays as you would on your TV at home.

“We know people have big TVs at home you do not have a bigger TV than we have,” he added.

Sala also wants to remind fans that the Dome will remain a cashless venue as well as more strict enforcement of their clear bag policy, saying, “If you need to bring a bag please make sure that it’s a clear bag and it’s inside the size that’s on our website.”

Many fans are wondering about the partnership with JMA Wireless and the announcement to upgrade the stadium to include a 5G infrastructure. Sala says they haven’t finished installing the 5G but hope to have it done by 2023.

“The spring and through the summer I think,” Sala said. “The 2023 football season will be 100%, working with JMA our partners.”