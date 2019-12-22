Syracuse University remembers those killed in the Pan Am 103 bombing 31 years ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Ceremonies were held today on the Syracuse University campus to mark the 31st anniversary of the Pan Am 103 bombing.

The University has a “place of remembrance” where services are held yearly to mark the day in 1988 when a terrorist bomb brought down the jumbo jet over Lockerbie, Scotland.

270 people died, including 35 study abroad students from Syracuse University and a couple from Clay.

Their memory is honored each year by 35 remembrance scholars on campus, who are designated to pay it forward in the name of each of the students aboard the flight.