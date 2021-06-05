Syracuse University reporting the attempted armed robbery of a student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student trying to sell a laptop was the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Friday according to Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety.

The student reported trying to sell a laptop when the suspect displayed what appeared to be a black colored handgun and tried taking the laptop without paying, DPS said.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a teenage male wearing pajama style black pants, a red jacket and white sneakers and was last seen fleeing northbound on South Crouse Avenue between East Fayette Street and Erie Boulevard East.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 os DPS at 315-443-2224.