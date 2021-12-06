Syracuse University requiring booster shots for students, faculty, and staff routinely on campus

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will require a COVID-19 booster shot for all eligible students, faculty, and staff who routinely access any campus location or facility, prior to the start of the spring semester, or as soon as they become eligible, University Officials announced Monday.

Eligible individuals are those who:

Received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least six months ago. Received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago.

Also new in this announcement, all faculty and staff will have to submit proof of vaccine status to the university. This comes after the White House announced that federal contractors must comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force. These guidelines require that federal contractors mandate vaccines for covered employees (subject to medical or religious exemptions) and review proof of vaccine status in the form of a COVID-19 vaccination card or other official medical documentation. Syracuse University is considered a federal contractor and by law must comply with the vaccination and verification requirements of the SFWTF guidelines by Jan. 18, 2022.

All students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to participate in on-campus return to campus testing. All students living on campus must test no later than January 17 and students off-campus, January 21.