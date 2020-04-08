Syracuse University reschedules commencement for fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has rescheduled their commencement ceremony for the fall.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in the Carrier Dome in the fall.

SU Chancellor Kent Syverud sent out a note to students that said it will be held once large gatherings are once permitted again and the Dome room is completed.

Graduates will be given more details on the commencement on June 1.