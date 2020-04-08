Syracuse University reschedules commencement for fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has rescheduled their commencement ceremony for the fall.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held in the Carrier Dome in the fall.
SU Chancellor Kent Syverud sent out a note to students that said it will be held once large gatherings are once permitted again and the Dome room is completed.
Graduates will be given more details on the commencement on June 1.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oswego Health furloughing some of its staff
- WATCH: White House briefing on COVID-19
- 100-Year-old celebrates with sirens Wednesday in Manlius
- Temperature screenings might become the norm at Disney amusement parks
- Insulin company caps out-of-pocket costs during pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App