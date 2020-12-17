Syracuse University Researches Link Between Remote Learning and Physical Fitness

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on since march kids have needed to adapt and shift learning online. From moving from remote learning to in -person learning and back again how is this affecting their physical fitness?

One researcher from Syracuse University is studying the impact of those changes in children. Graduate student Lindsay White wants to know if we will see a decrease in kids’ physical activity as parents are playing the role as teachers.

White needs your help in this research study, and you can participate by completing a survey. The survey takes about 15 or 20 minutes to complete. You must be 18 or older to participate. If you’re interested in filling out the survey you can click here.