Syracuse University rolls out ‘Cuse Trolleys

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re running and ready to go: the Syracuse Trolleys, “‘Cuse Trolleys” are out on Syracuse University’s campus ready to pick up students.
The custom made trolleys are taking over the “Bernie Bus” previously operating with the university.
There are currently four trolleys on campus which can hold up to 22 people, the university may add more if they’re needed.
“We’re going to see how it goes. We think it’s going to be a big hit on campus so we think there’s going to be opportunities to expand the program so we’re excited about it. So far it’s been well received so we’re looking forward to that,” said Joe Carfi, Director of Parking and Transportation at Syracuse University.
The trolley routes will run continuously between 6:20 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. on and around campus. They’re free to anyone with a Syracuse University or SUNY-ESF I.D.
