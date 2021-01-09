Syracuse University schedules commencement for May 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Because Syracuse University is delaying the start of the 2021 Spring semester, the university announced on Saturday that commencement will now be held on Sunday, May 23.

In a post on the Syracuse University website from John Liu, Interim Vice Chancellor and Provost, it says, “We want nothing more than to host our graduates and their loved ones in person for this significant rite of passage. However, pandemic conditions and guidelines from New York State and public health officials will continue to guide our plans and ultimately determine whether we are able to hold Commencement in person. Presently, New York State limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. If these or similar restrictions limiting public gatherings are in place in May, hosting an in-person Commencement will not be possible and would require we move to a virtual celebration.

We will move forward in planning for an in-person celebration, while also preparing for a virtual event if conditions demand. Because we know how important it is for you to be able to plan ahead, we will make and communicate a decision regarding the format of Commencement no later than April 1.”