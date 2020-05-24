Interactive Maps

Syracuse University starting paving project on South Crouse Avenue

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will start a paving project on South Crouse Avenue starting this upcoming week.

The paving operations will start on Tuesday, May 26.

The work, which is related to the National Veterans Resource Complex project, is expected to take one week, depending on the weather.

The city is advising drivers to use alternate routes, if possible, as delays might occur.

