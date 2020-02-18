Syracuse University student protesters issued interim suspensions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR -TV) – At least 30 students have been placed under interim suspension by Syracuse University after student protesters occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall after it was closed.

The student protest group #NotAgainSU led the movement, which began with the occupation of the administrative building Monday afternoon. Students continued their sit-in until past the building’s closing hours at 9:00 p.m.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety handed out letters notifying students of interim suspension, effective immediately, on conduct charges by the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

The temporary suspension was handed down as administrators said the students violated the university’s Code of Student Conduct be remaining in the building past closing.

A statement sent out Monday night read in part:

“The students who failed to comply with vacating the building once it closed for the evening have been referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for conduct charges, which could include an interim suspension.” Sarah Scalese

Senior Associate Vice President for Communications, Syracuse University

The statement added that student demonstrators were invited to continue their peaceful protests through the evening in Bird Library, which is open 24 hours and return to Crouse-Hinds Hall in the morning, but said students declined the invitation.