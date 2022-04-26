SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student was sexually assaulted Monday, according to the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) and Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says that the student reported they were approached and groped by a man around 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening, near the amphitheater in Thornden Park. The man was around 40-years-old and wore a black ski mask and sweatshirt, according to DPS. DPS also said that the man may have had a weapon.

DPS turned the investigation over to SPD and the two departments will work collaboratively on the case, SPD shares.

SPD also asks that if you were in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the incident, please call SPD at 315-442-5222 or DPS 315-443-2224.