Syracuse University students again call for resignation of Chancellor Syverud

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student protesters at Syracuse University who have been using the #NotAgainSU marched to Crouse Hinds Hall, where the Chancellor’s office is located.

They hand delivered letters calling for Chancellor Kent Syverud’s resignation, along with the school’s Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado, Associate Police Chief John Sardino and Senior Vice President of Enrollment and the Student Experience Dolan Evanovich.

The student protesters started on the steps of Hendricks Chapel on the SU Quad Thursday afternoon. They are calling on the resignations to happen by January 13th.

One of the organizers saying, “You have 39 days to vacate your position or the consequences will be there, whatever they may be.”

The protesters are still upset with the handling of a series of racists and anti-Semitic incidents on and around the SU campus over several days in November.

The group proceeded from the SU Quad and marched down the hill to the administration building.

Protest organizers were not allowed to go in to the building to deliver their letters calling for the Chancellor’s resignation, instead they handed them to a school official outside. The group broke up quickly afterwards.

One student who joined the protest was willing to share her feeling of why this protest even happened and why they’re still calling for resignations.

She says despite having demands of the #NotAgainSU movement agreed to in writing before Thanksgiving, they have not been implemented.

Those demands aimed to deal with racial inequalities on campus and how to respond to hate speech and symbols on campus in the future.

“The demands, I’m happy that they were signed but for me, it’s more about action. You can say you’re going to do something but you’re taking of the task to do it is a very different thing, so it’s really about implementation. It’s not being implemented.”

SU did not offer a response to the call for resignations.

The school did send out this alert to the campus community:

Syracuse University must prioritize the academic well-being of all students who are taking or who are preparing to take final exams and deliver end-of semester presentations. To protect the academic environment of our classrooms, we have moved all classes out of Crouse Hinds Hall today to other academic buildings. We have emailed all students whose classes have been relocated and have posted the schedule publicly.

While we strongly support our students’ right to assemble, we cannot, nor will we allow our community to be disrupted, particularly during one of the most important times in our academic calendar.

