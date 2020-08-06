Syracuse University students suspended for violating mandatory quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students just returned to campus and already, Syracuse University has suspended a group of them for “knowingly violating quarantine orders.”

The University previously detailed its expectations for students, requiring them to sign a Stay Safe pledge, which outlines guidelines and penalties for social gatherings. Students are also expected to follow the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine if they’re coming from a state on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s advisory list.

Syracuse University did not say how many students were suspended.

Senior Associate Vice President for Communications Sarah Scalese gave NewsChannel 9 the following statement:

"The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the broader Syracuse community is our priority. Creating a safe campus environment is all of our responsibility, and Syracuse University will not tolerate any actions – on the part of students, faculty, or staff – that jeopardize the health of our community. Our students are expected to comply with the Code of Student Conduct, the Stay Safe Pledge and executive orders issued by the New York State Governor’s Office and the Onondaga County Health Department. Students who violate these requirements will be met with appropriate sanctions. While we cannot comment on a specific case due to federal privacy laws, recently, the University has placed a group of students on interim suspension for knowingly violating quarantine orders. Our students have expressed repeatedly their desire to be on campus this fall; our ability to resume residential learning is very much dependent on our community’s behavior and willingness to adhere to public health guidelines."

The University previously suspended the fraternity Zeta Beta Tau for violating public health guidelines.

